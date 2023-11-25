How to Watch UT Arlington vs. Texas State on TV or Live Stream - November 25
The UT Arlington Mavericks (3-2) will host the Texas State Bobcats (2-4) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.
UT Arlington vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Arlington Stats Insights
- The Mavericks are shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Bobcats allow to opponents.
- In games UT Arlington shoots higher than 43.1% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
- The Mavericks are the eighth ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bobcats rank 274th.
- The Mavericks score 6.9 more points per game (77.6) than the Bobcats give up (70.7).
- UT Arlington has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 70.7 points.
UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, UT Arlington posted 11.4 more points per game (72.9) than it did on the road (61.5).
- Defensively the Mavericks were better at home last year, giving up 66.1 points per game, compared to 70.5 in away games.
- Looking at three-pointers, UT Arlington performed better at home last season, averaging 7 threes per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 31.2% three-point percentage on the road.
UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 82-80
|The Pit
|11/19/2023
|@ Arizona
|L 101-56
|McKale Center
|11/22/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 82-69
|College Park Center
|11/25/2023
|Texas State
|-
|College Park Center
|11/29/2023
|Abilene Christian
|-
|College Park Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
