The Texas Longhorns (6-0) will be attempting to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the South Florida Bulls (5-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

The Bulls' 61.9 points per game are 15.1 more points than the 46.8 the Longhorns allow.

When it scores more than 46.8 points, South Florida is 5-1.

Texas has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.9 points.

The Longhorns average 91.0 points per game, 34.4 more points than the 56.6 the Bulls give up.

Texas is 6-0 when scoring more than 56.6 points.

When South Florida gives up fewer than 91.0 points, it is 5-2.

This season the Longhorns are shooting 50.1% from the field, 15.9% higher than the Bulls concede.

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 11.5 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

11.5 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 68.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 68.3 FG% Amina Muhammad: 10.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 65.7 FG%

10.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 65.7 FG% Madison Booker: 9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Khadija Faye: 8.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 54.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Schedule