Texas State vs. South Alabama: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The South Alabama Jaguars (6-5), with the 22nd-ranked scoring defense in the country, will visit the Texas State Bobcats (6-5) and the 21st-ranked scoring offense, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Bobcats are 5.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 58.5 points.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Texas State matchup in this article.
Texas State vs. South Alabama Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- City: San Marcos, Texas
- Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
Texas State vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Alabama Moneyline
|Texas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Alabama (-5.5)
|58.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|South Alabama (-5.5)
|58.5
|-225
|+184
Texas State vs. South Alabama Betting Trends
- Texas State has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
- South Alabama is 4-7-0 ATS this season.
- The Jaguars have covered the spread three times this season (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
