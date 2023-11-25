The Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) and the 16th-ranked rushing D in the nation will visit the No. 14 LSU Tigers (8-3) and the sixth-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Aggies are 11-point underdogs. An over/under of 66.5 points has been set for the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Texas A&M matchup in this article.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

Venue: Tiger Stadium

Texas A&M vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Week 13 Odds

Texas A&M vs. LSU Betting Trends

Texas A&M is 5-5-1 ATS this year.

LSU has covered six times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

The Tigers have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 11-point favorites this season.

