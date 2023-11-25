Saturday's game features the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-1) and the TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) squaring off at McArthur Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 66-63 win for Nebraska according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Horned Frogs took care of business in their last matchup 85-56 against UTEP on Thursday.

TCU vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: McArthur Center in St. Petersburg, Florida

TCU vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 66, TCU 63

Other Big 12 Predictions

TCU Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Horned Frogs defeated the Rice Owls at home on November 12 by a score of 67-42.

The Horned Frogs have tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (three).

TCU 2023-24 Best Wins

67-42 at home over Rice (No. 125) on November 12

76-56 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 141) on November 6

61-55 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 142) on November 15

85-56 over UTEP (No. 201) on November 23

88-51 at home over Army (No. 328) on November 19

TCU Leaders

Madison Conner: 23.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 44.7 FG%, 44.3 3PT% (31-for-70)

23.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 44.7 FG%, 44.3 3PT% (31-for-70) Sedona Prince: 21.2 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.8 BLK, 58.4 FG%

21.2 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.8 BLK, 58.4 FG% Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 7.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 44.2 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

7.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 44.2 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Jaden Owens: 6.8 PTS, 5.8 AST, 36.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

6.8 PTS, 5.8 AST, 36.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Aaliyah Roberson: 4.8 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs average 77.2 points per game (74th in college basketball) while allowing 51.3 per outing (21st in college basketball). They have a +155 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 25.9 points per game.

