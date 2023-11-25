Sun Belt foes will clash when the South Alabama Jaguars (6-5) meet the Texas State Bobcats (6-5). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is South Alabama vs. Texas State?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: South Alabama 33, Texas State 23

South Alabama 33, Texas State 23 South Alabama has put together a 4-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Jaguars are 4-1 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.

This season, Texas State has been the underdog four times and won one of those games.

The Bobcats have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +190 on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Jaguars a 71.4% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: South Alabama (-6)



South Alabama (-6) South Alabama is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Jaguars have been favored by 6 points or more seven times this season and are 3-4 ATS in those contests.

In 10 games played Texas State has recorded four wins against the spread.

The Bobcats have been underdogs by 6 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (57)



Under (57) This season, three of South Alabama's 11 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 57 points.

This season, six of Texas State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 57 points.

South Alabama averages 29.7 points per game against Texas State's 34.5, amounting to 7.2 points over the matchup's point total of 57.

Splits Tables

South Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.6 52.3 48.5 Implied Total AVG 31.2 34.2 27.6 ATS Record 4-7-0 2-4-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 2-4-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 3-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-0 1-3

Texas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.4 61.3 61.4 Implied Total AVG 35.7 36.8 35.0 ATS Record 4-6-0 1-3-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 1-3-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 3-0 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

