Saturday's game features the Rice Owls (3-2) and the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (2-2) facing off at William R. Johnson Coliseum (on November 25) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-65 win for Rice, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Their last time out, the Ladyjacks won on Wednesday 73-58 over Texas Southern.

SFA vs. Rice Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

SFA vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 70, SFA 65

SFA Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Ladyjacks put up 75.3 points per game (29th in college basketball) last season while giving up 60.7 per outing (81st in college basketball). They had a +495 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 14.6 points per game.

With 77.8 points per game in WAC tilts, SFA posted 2.5 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (75.3 PPG).

Offensively the Ladyjacks fared better at home last year, averaging 79.6 points per game, compared to 71.3 per game on the road.

SFA surrendered 60.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.3 in away games.

