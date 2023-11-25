The Sam Houston Bearkats (3-1) play the UTSA Roadrunners (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Sam Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Sam Houston vs. UTSA Scoring Comparison

The Roadrunners score an average of 61.4 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 69 the Bearkats give up to opponents.

The Bearkats average 10.9 more points per game (73.5) than the Roadrunners allow (62.6).

Sam Houston has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 62.6 points.

UTSA is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 73.5 points.

The Bearkats shoot 37.7% from the field, only 0.4% higher than the Roadrunners concede defensively.

The Roadrunners' 39.2 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Bearkats have given up.

