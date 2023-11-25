AAC play features the Rice Owls (5-6) taking on the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Rice Owls are favored by 4 points. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Rice vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Rice vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rice Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline BetMGM Rice (-4) 48.5 -200 +165 FanDuel Rice (-4.5) 48.5 -192 +158

Week 13 Odds

Rice vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Rice is 7-3-0 ATS this season.

The Rice Owls have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

Florida Atlantic has compiled a 3-6-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Florida Atlantic Owls have covered the spread once when an underdog by 4 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Rice 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

