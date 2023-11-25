Rice vs. Florida Atlantic: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AAC play features the Rice Owls (5-6) taking on the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Rice Owls are favored by 4 points. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Rice vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.
Rice vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Rice Stadium
Rice vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Rice Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rice (-4)
|48.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Rice (-4.5)
|48.5
|-192
|+158
Rice vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- Rice is 7-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Rice Owls have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point favorites.
- Florida Atlantic has compiled a 3-6-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Florida Atlantic Owls have covered the spread once when an underdog by 4 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
Rice 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
