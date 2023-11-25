How to Watch the Oklahoma vs. Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Oklahoma Sooners (5-1) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Tennessee Volunteers (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on WSN.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Oklahoma Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: WSN
Oklahoma vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The Volunteers' 85.0 points per game are 18.0 more points than the 67.0 the Sooners give up.
- Tennessee has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 67.0 points.
- Oklahoma has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 85.0 points.
- The 85.3 points per game the Sooners put up are 10.5 more points than the Volunteers allow (74.8).
- Oklahoma has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 74.8 points.
- Tennessee is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 85.3 points.
- The Sooners shoot 47.0% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Volunteers concede defensively.
- The Volunteers shoot 44.6% from the field, 8.9% higher than the Sooners allow.
Oklahoma Leaders
- Payton Verhulst: 13.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (10-for-20)
- Skylar Vann: 13.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
- Sahara Williams: 10.5 PTS, 49.0 FG%
- Lexy Keys: 9.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 44.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)
- Aubrey Joens: 12.8 PTS, 58.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (15-for-30)
Tennessee Leaders
Oklahoma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Alabama State
|W 92-46
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Virginia
|W 82-67
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/23/2023
|Princeton
|L 77-63
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/25/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|12/1/2023
|Grambling
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/9/2023
|UNLV
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Memphis
|W 84-74
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/19/2023
|Troy
|W 100-73
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/23/2023
|Indiana
|L 71-57
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/25/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/3/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
