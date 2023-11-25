Oklahoma State vs. BYU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-3) will square off against the BYU Cougars (5-6) in Big 12 action on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cougars are currently heavy, 17.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 56.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma State vs. BYU matchup.
Oklahoma State vs. BYU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Stillwater, Oklahoma
- Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
Oklahoma State vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|BYU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma State (-17.5)
|56.5
|-1000
|+625
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma State (-16.5)
|56.5
|-880
|+580
Oklahoma State vs. BYU Betting Trends
- Oklahoma State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- BYU has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover five times.
- The Cougars have covered the spread once when an underdog by 17.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
Oklahoma State & BYU 2023 Futures Odds
|BYU
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
