The No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-3) host a Big 12 clash against the BYU Cougars (5-6) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium.

With 431.9 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 16th-worst in the FBS, Oklahoma State has had to lean on its 38th-ranked offense (426.4 yards per contest) to keep them in games. BYU's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, putting up 308.2 total yards per game, which ranks 12th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 105th with 409.9 total yards allowed per contest.

See below as we dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on ABC.

Oklahoma State vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Oklahoma State vs. BYU Key Statistics

Oklahoma State BYU 426.4 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 308.2 (123rd) 431.9 (112th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.9 (94th) 166.0 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 102.0 (119th) 260.4 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 206.2 (90th) 15 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (81st) 18 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (31st)

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has racked up 2,487 yards (226.1 ypg) on 217-of-367 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Ollie Gordon has carried the ball 211 times for a team-high 1,413 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 15 times. He's also tacked on 29 catches for 262 yards (23.8 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

This season, Jaden Nixon has carried the ball 47 times for 181 yards (16.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Brennan Presley's team-high 647 yards as a receiver have come on 65 catches (out of 93 targets) with five touchdowns.

Rashod Owens has put together a 595-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 46 passes on 70 targets.

Jaden Bray has a total of 367 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 27 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis has compiled 1,716 yards (156.0 ypg) while completing 57.4% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, LJ Martin, has carried the ball 105 times for 497 yards (45.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Aidan Robbins has racked up 411 yards on 85 carries with one touchdown.

Chase Roberts paces his squad with 569 receiving yards on 41 catches with five touchdowns.

Isaac Rex has put up a 399-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 31 passes on 58 targets.

Darius Lassiter's 29 grabs (on 53 targets) have netted him 365 yards (33.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

