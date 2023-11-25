The North Texas Mean Green should come out on top in their game against the UAB Blazers at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 25, based on our computer model. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

North Texas vs. UAB Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction North Texas (-2) Under (73.5) North Texas 37, UAB 32

Week 13 AAC Predictions

North Texas Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mean Green have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

The Mean Green have beaten the spread six times in 11 games.

North Texas is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

There have been five Mean Green games (out of 11) that went over the total this season.

The over/under in this game is 73.5 points, 9.3 higher than the average total in North Texas games this season.

UAB Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for the Blazers.

The Blazers are 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

In games this season in which they were an underdog by 2 points or more, the Blazers have a 3-3 record against the spread.

Blazers games have gone over the point total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The average point total for the UAB this season is 13.9 points less than this game's over/under.

Mean Green vs. Blazers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Texas 33.5 36.6 36.4 37 31.2 36.3 UAB 28.8 36.2 35.3 32.2 21 41

