Michigan vs. Ohio State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The 2023 edition of The Game on Saturday, November 25 features the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0) hosting the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 45.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup.
Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
Michigan vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Ohio State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-3.5)
|45.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-3.5)
|45.5
|-152
|+126
Michigan vs. Ohio State Betting Trends
- Michigan has covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
- When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, the Wolverines have an ATS record of 5-5.
- Ohio State has compiled a 6-3-1 ATS record so far this year.
Michigan & Ohio State 2023 Futures Odds
|Michigan
|To Win the National Champ.
|+275
|Bet $100 to win $275
|Ohio State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+500
|Bet $100 to win $500
