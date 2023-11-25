Luka Doncic is one of the players to watch on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, when the Dallas Mavericks (10-5) match up with the Los Angeles Clippers (6-8) at Crypto.com Arena.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Clippers

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, KTLA, BSSW

Mavericks' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their most recent game, the Mavericks defeated the Lakers 104-101. With 30 points, Doncic was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 30 12 8 2 0 3 Kyrie Irving 28 6 2 2 0 4 Josh Green 15 3 1 0 0 3

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic averages 30.5 points, 8.3 boards and 8.1 assists per game, making 49.1% of shots from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per contest (second in league).

Kyrie Irving puts up 24.3 points, 4.1 boards and 5.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 17.5 points, 1.8 assists and 3.5 boards per game.

Dereck Lively is averaging 8.1 points, 1.3 assists and 7.6 boards per game.

Grant Williams' numbers for the season are 10.7 points, 3.6 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 44.3% from downtown, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 28.9 7.2 7.4 1.3 0.2 3.5 Kyrie Irving 23.0 3.9 5.0 0.9 0.2 3.1 Tim Hardaway Jr. 17.2 3.2 1.8 0.1 0.0 3.6 Dereck Lively 7.6 7.2 1.1 0.4 1.0 0.0 Derrick Jones Jr. 7.7 4.2 1.2 0.5 1.1 1.3

