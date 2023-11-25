How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (10-5) face the Los Angeles Clippers (6-8) on November 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Clippers and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info
|Clippers vs Mavericks Prediction
|Clippers vs Mavericks Players to Watch
|Clippers vs Mavericks Betting Trends & Stats
|Clippers vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Clippers vs Mavericks Odds/Over/Under
|Clippers vs Mavericks Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Mavericks Stats Insights
- The Mavericks have shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Clippers have averaged.
- Dallas is 9-4 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 18th.
- The Mavericks score an average of 121.5 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 109.6 the Clippers give up to opponents.
- Dallas is 9-5 when it scores more than 109.6 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Mavericks are scoring more points at home (122.7 per game) than on the road (120.8). But they are also allowing more at home (120.8) than on the road (117.9).
- Dallas concedes 120.8 points per game at home, and 117.9 on the road.
- The Mavericks collect 0.3 fewer assists per game at home (25.3) than on the road (25.6).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dereck Lively
|Out
|Back
|Maxi Kleber
|Out
|Toe
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.