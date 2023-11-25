Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (10-5) face the Los Angeles Clippers (6-8) on November 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV

Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks have shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Clippers have averaged.

Dallas is 9-4 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 18th.

The Mavericks score an average of 121.5 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 109.6 the Clippers give up to opponents.

Dallas is 9-5 when it scores more than 109.6 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Mavericks are scoring more points at home (122.7 per game) than on the road (120.8). But they are also allowing more at home (120.8) than on the road (117.9).

The Mavericks collect 0.3 fewer assists per game at home (25.3) than on the road (25.6).

Mavericks Injuries