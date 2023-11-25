Two of the league's best scorers match up when Luka Doncic (third, 30.5 PPG) and the Dallas Mavericks (10-5) visit Paul George (14th, 25.4 PPG) and the Los Angeles Clippers (6-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, KTLA, and BSSW. The Mavericks are 2.5-point favorites. The matchup has a point total of 237.5.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, KTLA, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -2.5 237.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 237.5 points in 11 of 15 games this season.

Dallas' outings this year have an average point total of 240.6, 3.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Mavericks' ATS record is 8-7-0 this season.

This season, Dallas has won nine out of the 12 games, or 75%, in which it has been favored.

Dallas has a record of 6-2 when it's favored by -135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Mavericks.

Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 11 73.3% 121.5 234.1 119.1 228.7 234.0 Clippers 3 21.4% 112.6 234.1 109.6 228.7 226.8

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

The Mavericks have gone 6-4 over their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Seven of Mavericks' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Dallas has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (6-3-0) than it has at home (2-4-0).

The 121.5 points per game the Mavericks score are 11.9 more points than the Clippers allow (109.6).

When Dallas totals more than 109.6 points, it is 7-7 against the spread and 9-5 overall.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Mavericks and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 8-7 4-4 11-4 Clippers 5-9 1-1 4-10

Mavericks vs. Clippers Point Insights

Mavericks Clippers 121.5 Points Scored (PG) 112.6 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 7-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 9-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 119.1 Points Allowed (PG) 109.6 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 4-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-7 4-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-6

