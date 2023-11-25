Saturday's contest features the Longwood Lancers (4-1) and the Lamar Cardinals (3-2) squaring off at Joan Perry Brock Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 76-75 victory for Longwood according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 25.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lamar vs. Longwood Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Farmville, Virginia

Farmville, Virginia Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lamar vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Longwood 76, Lamar 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Lamar vs. Longwood

Computer Predicted Spread: Longwood (-0.7)

Longwood (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 150.8

Longwood is 2-2-0 against the spread, while Lamar's ATS record this season is 4-0-0. The Lancers are 4-0-0 and the Cardinals are 3-1-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Lamar Performance Insights

The Cardinals put up 86.0 points per game (31st in college basketball) while allowing 73.6 per outing (244th in college basketball). They have a +62 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.4 points per game.

Lamar wins the rebound battle by 9.0 boards on average. It records 41.2 rebounds per game, 15th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.2.

Lamar connects on 2.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.8 (73rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6.

Lamar forces 14.2 turnovers per game (80th in college basketball) while committing 13.8 (289th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.