The Longwood Lancers (4-1) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Lamar Cardinals (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. Longwood Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
Lamar Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 40.4% the Lancers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Lamar is 2-1 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
  • The Lancers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 30th.
  • The Cardinals score an average of 86 points per game, 21 more points than the 65 the Lancers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 65 points, Lamar is 3-2.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Lamar scored 70.3 points per game last season, 7.1 more than it averaged away (63.2).
  • The Cardinals conceded 71.7 points per game at home last season, and 76.2 away.
  • At home, Lamar knocked down 6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (5.9). Lamar's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.7%) than on the road (32%).

Lamar Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 UTSA W 90-82 Montagne Center
11/18/2023 @ Pacific L 77-76 Alex G. Spanos Center
11/24/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 83-65 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/25/2023 @ Longwood - Joan Perry Brock Center
11/26/2023 Delaware State - Joan Perry Brock Center
11/30/2023 @ UTSA - UTSA Convocation Center

