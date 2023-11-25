How to Watch Lamar vs. Longwood on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Longwood Lancers (4-1) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Lamar Cardinals (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lamar vs. Longwood Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- Tennessee State vs SE Louisiana (11:00 AM ET | November 25)
- New Orleans vs North Dakota (1:00 PM ET | November 25)
Lamar Stats Insights
- The Cardinals are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 40.4% the Lancers' opponents have shot this season.
- Lamar is 2-1 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
- The Lancers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 30th.
- The Cardinals score an average of 86 points per game, 21 more points than the 65 the Lancers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 65 points, Lamar is 3-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Lamar scored 70.3 points per game last season, 7.1 more than it averaged away (63.2).
- The Cardinals conceded 71.7 points per game at home last season, and 76.2 away.
- At home, Lamar knocked down 6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (5.9). Lamar's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.7%) than on the road (32%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lamar Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|UTSA
|W 90-82
|Montagne Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Pacific
|L 77-76
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/24/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 83-65
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Longwood
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/26/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/30/2023
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.