Saturday's game that pits the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-2) versus the UTSA Roadrunners (2-4) at UTSA Convocation Center has a projected final score of 80-76 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Incarnate Word, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 4:00 PM on November 25.

The game has no set line.

Incarnate Word vs. UTSA Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

Incarnate Word vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: Incarnate Word 80, UTSA 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Incarnate Word vs. UTSA

Computer Predicted Spread: Incarnate Word (-4.3)

Incarnate Word (-4.3) Computer Predicted Total: 155.5

UTSA is 1-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Incarnate Word's 2-2-0 ATS record. The Roadrunners are 4-2-0 and the Cardinals are 3-1-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Incarnate Word Performance Insights

The Cardinals outscore opponents by three points per game (posting 79.6 points per game, 103rd in college basketball, and giving up 76.6 per outing, 289th in college basketball) and have a +15 scoring differential.

Incarnate Word ranks 67th in college basketball at 37 rebounds per game. That's four more than the 33 its opponents average.

Incarnate Word makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

Incarnate Word loses the turnover battle by 3.4 per game, committing 15 (332nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.6.

