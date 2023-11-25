The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the UTSA Roadrunners (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Incarnate Word matchup.

Incarnate Word vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Incarnate Word vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline Incarnate Word Moneyline BetMGM UTSA (-4.5) 154.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UTSA (-3.5) 153.5 -192 +154 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Incarnate Word vs. UTSA Betting Trends

Incarnate Word has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.

The Cardinals have covered the spread once when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

UTSA has covered just once in six chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Roadrunners' six games have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.