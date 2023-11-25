The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the UTSA Roadrunners (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Incarnate Word vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

The Cardinals have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Roadrunners have averaged.

Incarnate Word has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 67th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Roadrunners sit at 105th.

The Cardinals put up an average of 79.6 points per game, just 3.1 fewer points than the 82.7 the Roadrunners give up.

Incarnate Word has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 82.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Incarnate Word scored more points at home (75.5 per game) than away (67) last season.

At home, the Cardinals gave up 70.5 points per game, eight fewer points than they allowed away (78.5).

Incarnate Word sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (6.6) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than away (34.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule