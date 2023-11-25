How to Watch Incarnate Word vs. UTSA on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the UTSA Roadrunners (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Incarnate Word vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
Incarnate Word Stats Insights
- The Cardinals have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Roadrunners have averaged.
- Incarnate Word has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 67th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Roadrunners sit at 105th.
- The Cardinals put up an average of 79.6 points per game, just 3.1 fewer points than the 82.7 the Roadrunners give up.
- Incarnate Word has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 82.7 points.
Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Incarnate Word scored more points at home (75.5 per game) than away (67) last season.
- At home, the Cardinals gave up 70.5 points per game, eight fewer points than they allowed away (78.5).
- Incarnate Word sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (6.6) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than away (34.4%).
Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Schreiner
|W 104-63
|McDermott Center
|11/18/2023
|@ UAPB
|W 100-81
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|11/22/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 67-66
|McDermott Center
|11/25/2023
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/26/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
