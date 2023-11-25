The UCF Knights (5-6) host a Big 12 showdown against the Houston Cougars (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

UCF has the 100th-ranked defense this year (404.9 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking seventh-best with a tally of 493.8 yards per game. Houston's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, allowing 419.2 total yards per game, which ranks 20th-worst. On offense, it ranks 80th with 369.4 total yards per contest.

Houston vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Houston vs. UCF Key Statistics

Houston UCF 369.4 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 493.8 (10th) 419.2 (108th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.9 (93rd) 121.0 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.1 (4th) 248.4 (52nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.7 (42nd) 14 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (71st) 13 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (83rd)

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has been a dual threat for Houston this season. He has 2,639 passing yards (239.9 per game) while completing 64.6% of his passes. He's thrown 21 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 405 yards (36.8 ypg) on 124 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Parker Jenkins has carried the ball 94 times for 456 yards, with three touchdowns.

Sam Brown's 815 receiving yards (74.1 yards per game) are a team high. He has 61 receptions on 94 targets with three touchdowns.

Joseph Manjack IV has racked up 503 receiving yards (45.7 yards per game) and six touchdowns on 42 receptions.

Matthew Golden has racked up 404 reciving yards (36.7 ypg) and six touchdowns this season.

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has 1,821 passing yards for UCF, completing 61% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 415 rushing yards (37.7 ypg) on 76 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

RJ Harvey has racked up 1,160 yards on 190 carries while finding paydirt 14 times as a runner. He's also caught 17 passes for 231 yards (21.0 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Johnny Richardson has piled up 542 yards on 81 attempts, scoring one time.

Javon Baker's team-leading 908 yards as a receiver have come on 41 receptions (out of 68 targets) with six touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has reeled in 33 passes while averaging 68.6 yards per game and scoring seven touchdowns.

Xavier Townsend has a total of 274 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 26 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

