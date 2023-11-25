Grant Williams could make a big impact for the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, versus the Los Angeles Clippers.

In a 104-101 win over the Lakers (his previous action) Williams produced six points.

In this article, we dig into Williams' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.7 8.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 2.9 Assists -- 1.6 1.9 PRA -- 15.9 13.4 PR -- 14.3 11.5 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.0



Grant Williams Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 8.9% of the Mavericks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.1 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 15.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.

Williams' opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 102 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 103.7 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

Conceding 109.6 points per contest, the Clippers are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Clippers give up 44.1 rebounds per game, ranking 17th in the league.

The Clippers concede 24.9 assists per game, 10th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Clippers have given up 11.6 makes per contest, eighth in the league.

Grant Williams vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 16 2 2 1 0 0 0

