The No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (11-0) and Florida Gators (5-6) will clash at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Florida State vs. Florida?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Florida State 37, Florida 20

Florida State 37, Florida 20 Florida State has won all nine of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Seminoles have played eight times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Florida has entered the game as an underdog six times this season and won once.

The Gators have not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Seminoles have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Florida State (-6.5)



Florida State (-6.5) Florida State is 6-4-0 against the spread this year.

So far in 2023, the Seminoles have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more eight times and are 4-4 ATS in those games.

Florida owns a record of 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Gators have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (49.5)



Over (49.5) Florida State and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 49.5 points seven times this season.

In the Florida's 11 games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 49.5.

Florida State averages 40.1 points per game against Florida's 29.6, totaling 20.2 points over the game's over/under of 49.5.

Splits Tables

Florida State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.1 52.5 51.4 Implied Total AVG 34.8 35 34.5 ATS Record 6-4-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-0 5-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Florida

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.8 50.9 52.7 Implied Total AVG 30.8 32.2 29.4 ATS Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-3-0 3-2-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-1 0-4

