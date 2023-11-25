Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Borden County High School vs. Westbrook High School Game - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Saturday, November 25 at 2:00 PM CT, Westbrook High School will host Borden County High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Borden County vs. Westbrook Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT
- Location: Sweetwater, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Jefferson County Games This Week
Port Neches-Groves High School at Lake Creek High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Shelton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.