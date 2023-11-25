The No. 16 Arizona Wildcats (8-3) hit the road for a Pac-12 battle against the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium.

Arizona is putting up 438.4 yards per game on offense this year (28th in the FBS), and is giving up 344.1 yards per game (40th) on the defensive side of the ball. In terms of total offense, Arizona State ranks 108th in the FBS (322.9 total yards per game) and 63rd on defense (376.6 total yards allowed per game).

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ESPN.

Arizona vs. Arizona State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Arizona vs. Arizona State Key Statistics

Arizona Arizona State 438.4 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.9 (110th) 344.1 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.6 (56th) 154.1 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 100.9 (122nd) 284.3 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222 (68th) 12 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (81st) 10 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (129th)

Arizona Stats Leaders

Noah Fifita has thrown for 1,988 yards (180.7 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 73.6% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Jonah Coleman has carried the ball 118 times for a team-high 834 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 289 yards (26.3 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

D.J. Williams has carried the ball 79 times for 345 yards (31.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

Tetairoa McMillan's team-high 976 yards as a receiver have come on 69 receptions (out of 101 targets) with nine touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing has hauled in 72 passes while averaging 47.5 yards per game and scoring 10 touchdowns.

Tanner McLachlan's 35 catches are good enough for 440 yards and two touchdowns.

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Trenton Bourguet has thrown for 1,486 yards (135.1 ypg) while completing 60.9% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass with four interceptions this season.

Cameron Skattebo has carried the ball 147 times for a team-high 680 yards (61.8 per game) with eight touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 24 receptions this season are good for 286 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

DeCarlos Brooks has rushed for 220 yards on 42 carries with three touchdowns.

Elijhah Badger's 713 receiving yards (64.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 65 catches on 101 targets with three touchdowns.

Jalin Conyers has put up a 351-yard season so far. He's caught 27 passes on 47 targets.

