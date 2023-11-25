The Arizona Wildcats should come out on top in their matchup versus the Arizona State Sun Devils at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 25, according to our computer model. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Arizona vs. Arizona State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arizona (-12.5) Toss Up (49.5) Arizona 35, Arizona State 15

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 13 Predictions

Arizona Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Arizona vs. Arizona State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wildcats' implied win probability is 81.8%.

The Wildcats have beaten the spread eight times in 10 games.

Arizona has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.

Out of 10 Wildcats games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

The over/under in this matchup is 49.5 points, 8.6 fewer than the average total in this season's Arizona contests.

Arizona State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 22.2% chance of a victory for the Sun Devils.

The Sun Devils have a 5-4-1 record against the spread this year.

When it has played as at least 12.5-point underdogs this year, Arizona State is 4-1 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Sun Devils' 10 games with a set total.

The average total for Arizona State games this season is 2.3 more points than the point total of 49.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wildcats vs. Sun Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Arizona 32.1 20.6 31.5 16 32.8 26.2 Arizona State 17.3 29.4 20.3 31.7 12 25.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.