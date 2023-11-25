Alabama vs. Auburn: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The 2023 edition of the Iron Bowl takes place on Saturday, November 25 with the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1) visit the Auburn Tigers (6-5) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Crimson Tide are huge favorites, by 14.5 points. The over/under is set at 49 in the outing.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Auburn matchup.
Alabama vs. Auburn Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Alabama vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Auburn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-14.5)
|49
|-700
|+500
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-14.5)
|48.5
|-650
|+460
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 13 Odds
- Iowa vs Nebraska
- Arizona vs Arizona State
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- Ohio State vs Michigan
- James Madison vs Coastal Carolina
- Air Force vs Boise State
- Penn State vs Michigan State
- Navy vs SMU
- Oregon State vs Oregon
- BYU vs Oklahoma State
- Washington State vs Washington
- Texas A&M vs LSU
- Texas Tech vs Texas
- Memphis vs Temple
- TCU vs Oklahoma
- Kentucky vs Louisville
- Houston vs UCF
- Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
- UTSA vs Tulane
- Missouri vs Arkansas
- Wisconsin vs Minnesota
- Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo
Alabama vs. Auburn Betting Trends
- Alabama has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Auburn has put together a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
Alabama & Auburn 2023 Futures Odds
|Alabama
|To Win the National Champ.
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
|Auburn
|To Win the SEC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.