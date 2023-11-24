We have an exciting high school clash -- Ingleside High School vs. Wimberley High School -- in San Antonio, TX on Friday, November 24, beginning at 2:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wimberley vs. Ingleside Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other San Patricio County Games This Week

Sinton High School at Navarro High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: TBA, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Hays County Games This Week

Dripping Springs High School at John Jay High School

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 25
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.