The No. 18 Tulane Green Wave (10-1) host the UTSA Roadrunners (8-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 in a matchup between AAC opponents at Yulman Stadium. UTSA is a 3.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 52 points for the outing.

On defense, Tulane has been a top-25 unit, ranking 18th-best by surrendering only 18.5 points per game. The offense ranks 65th (27.8 points per game). With 33.1 points per game on offense, UTSA ranks 29th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 56th, allowing 24.3 points per contest.

UTSA vs. Tulane Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Tulane vs UTSA Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tulane -3.5 -110 -110 52 -110 -110 -185 +150

UTSA Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Roadrunners are accumulating 481.7 yards per game (worst in college football) and allowing 371.7 (75th), ranking them among the poorest squads offensively.

The Roadrunners are scoring 40 points per game in their past three games (13th-best in college football), and conceding 21.3 (83rd).

UTSA is gaining 245 passing yards per game in its past three games (84th in the country), and allowing 247 per game (-60-worst).

In their past three games, the Roadrunners have rushed for 236.7 yards per game (22nd-best in college football), and allowed 124.7 on the ground (88th).

The Roadrunners have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall over their last three games.

In UTSA's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

UTSA Betting Records & Stats

UTSA is 5-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Roadrunners have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Four of UTSA's 11 games with a set total have hit the over (36.4%).

UTSA lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

UTSA has played as an underdog of +150 or more once this season and lost that game.

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris leads UTSA with 2,308 yards on 193-of-298 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 295 rushing yards (26.8 ypg) on 73 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Kevorian Barnes has rushed for 606 yards on 127 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Robert Henry has racked up 102 carries and totaled 519 yards with nine touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus paces his team with 964 receiving yards on 75 receptions with nine touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has 29 receptions (on 54 targets) for a total of 514 yards (46.7 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Devin McCuin's 36 receptions (on 57 targets) have netted him 489 yards (44.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Trey Moore has racked up 14 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 15 TFL, 43 tackles, and one interception.

UTSA's top-tackler, Ken Robinson, has 54 tackles this year.

Elliott Davison has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 27 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

