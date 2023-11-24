How to Watch UTSA vs. Jacksonville State on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-4) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak at the UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
UTSA vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
UTSA Stats Insights
- The Roadrunners' 40% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- The Roadrunners are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 144th.
- The Roadrunners put up an average of 77.4 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 64 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 64 points, UTSA is 2-2.
UTSA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UTSA averaged 70 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.2.
- At home, the Roadrunners allowed 71.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 83.5.
- UTSA knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (34.1%).
UTSA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Lamar
|L 90-82
|Montagne Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Texas State
|L 72-62
|Strahan Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Houston Christian
|W 89-87
|Sharp Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/25/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|Lamar
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
