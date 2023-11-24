The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-4) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak at the UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UTSA vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UTSA Stats Insights

  • The Roadrunners' 40% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
  • The Roadrunners are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 144th.
  • The Roadrunners put up an average of 77.4 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 64 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 64 points, UTSA is 2-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UTSA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UTSA averaged 70 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.2.
  • At home, the Roadrunners allowed 71.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 83.5.
  • UTSA knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (34.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTSA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Lamar L 90-82 Montagne Center
11/17/2023 @ Texas State L 72-62 Strahan Arena
11/20/2023 @ Houston Christian W 89-87 Sharp Gymnasium
11/24/2023 Jacksonville State - UTSA Convocation Center
11/25/2023 Incarnate Word - UTSA Convocation Center
11/30/2023 Lamar - UTSA Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.