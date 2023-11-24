The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-4) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak at the UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

UTSA vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

UTSA Stats Insights

The Roadrunners' 40% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

The Roadrunners are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 144th.

The Roadrunners put up an average of 77.4 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 64 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 64 points, UTSA is 2-2.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UTSA averaged 70 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.2.

At home, the Roadrunners allowed 71.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 83.5.

UTSA knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (34.1%).

