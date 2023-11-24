The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Hawaii Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California

Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

The Vaqueros are shooting 46% from the field this season, two percentage points higher than the 44% the Rainbow Warriors allow to opponents.

In games UT Rio Grande Valley shoots higher than 44% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors are the 159th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Vaqueros sit at 159th.

The 80.4 points per game the Vaqueros put up are 13.7 more points than the Rainbow Warriors give up (66.7).

When UT Rio Grande Valley totals more than 66.7 points, it is 2-1.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UT Rio Grande Valley scored 84.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 13.2 points per contest.

The Vaqueros gave up 73.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 85.2 in away games.

In terms of three-point shooting, UT Rio Grande Valley fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 7.3 treys per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage on the road.

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule