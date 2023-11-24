How to Watch UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Hawaii on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Hawaii Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights
- The Vaqueros are shooting 46% from the field this season, two percentage points higher than the 44% the Rainbow Warriors allow to opponents.
- In games UT Rio Grande Valley shoots higher than 44% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors are the 159th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Vaqueros sit at 159th.
- The 80.4 points per game the Vaqueros put up are 13.7 more points than the Rainbow Warriors give up (66.7).
- When UT Rio Grande Valley totals more than 66.7 points, it is 2-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UT Rio Grande Valley scored 84.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 13.2 points per contest.
- The Vaqueros gave up 73.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 85.2 in away games.
- In terms of three-point shooting, UT Rio Grande Valley fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 7.3 treys per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ TCU
|L 88-55
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 90-66
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/20/2023
|North American
|W 92-73
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|11/24/2023
|Hawaii
|-
|Acrisure Arena
|11/29/2023
|Grand Canyon
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|@ Tarleton State
|-
|Wisdom Gym
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.