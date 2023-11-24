Friday's game between the Illinois State Redbirds (3-1) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (0-4) at University Credit Union Pavilion has a projected final score of 80-74 based on our computer prediction, with Illinois State securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 24.

The Mavericks lost their most recent outing 70-66 against UTSA on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Arlington vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Arlington vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 80, UT Arlington 74

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Arlington Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mavericks had a -52 scoring differential last season, falling short by 1.7 points per game. They put up 72.7 points per game to rank 49th in college basketball and allowed 74.4 per outing to rank 350th in college basketball.

UT Arlington averaged 1.2 more points in WAC action (73.9) than overall (72.7).

At home, the Mavericks scored 78.5 points per game last season, 11.6 more than they averaged away (66.9).

At home, UT Arlington allowed 75.6 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 71.4.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.