How to Watch UConn vs. Manhattan on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The No. 5 UConn Huskies (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Manhattan Jaspers (3-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at XL Center. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.
UConn vs. Manhattan Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies make 51.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than the Jaspers have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- UConn is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Jaspers are the 159th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Huskies sit at 31st.
- The Huskies score 89.4 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 72 the Jaspers allow.
- UConn has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 72 points.
Manhattan Stats Insights
- The Jaspers' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies had given up to their opponents (39.9%).
- Manhattan put together a 12-11 straight up record in games it shot better than 39.9% from the field.
- The Huskies ranked seventh in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Jaspers ranked 231st.
- The Jaspers' 67.2 points per game last year were only 3.1 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies allowed.
- Manhattan had a 12-12 record last season when allowing fewer than 78.6 points.
UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UConn averaged 83.3 points per game last year at home, which was 13.2 more points than it averaged in away games (70.1).
- The Huskies surrendered 63.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (65.8).
- When it comes to three-pointers, UConn fared better at home last season, sinking 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Manhattan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Manhattan averaged 1.7 more points per game at home (68.5) than on the road (66.8).
- At home, the Jaspers conceded 70.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.5).
- At home, Manhattan drained 6.9 triples per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.1). Manhattan's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.1%) than away (36.4%) too.
UConn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 87-53
|XL Center
|11/19/2023
|Indiana
|W 77-57
|Madison Square Garden
|11/20/2023
|Texas
|W 81-71
|Madison Square Garden
|11/24/2023
|Manhattan
|-
|XL Center
|11/27/2023
|New Hampshire
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|12/1/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
Manhattan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 99-61
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/16/2023
|Felician
|W 79-67
|Draddy Gymnasium
|11/19/2023
|@ Cent. Conn. St.
|W 67-63
|William H. Detrick Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Fordham
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/1/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Draddy Gymnasium
