Will Ty Dellandrea Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 24?
On Friday at 8:30 PM ET, the Dallas Stars clash with the Calgary Flames. Is Ty Dellandrea going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Ty Dellandrea score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Dellandrea stats and insights
- Dellandrea is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Flames this season, but has not scored.
- Dellandrea has zero points on the power play.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 64 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Dellandrea recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:07
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Home
|W 5-3
|10/26/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:23
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/17/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:32
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
Stars vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
