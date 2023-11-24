The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (10-1) meet a fellow Big 12 opponent when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas ranks 29th in points scored this season (33.1 points per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 16th-best in the FBS with 18.2 points allowed per game. Texas Tech is generating 404.1 total yards per contest on offense this season (52nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 381.6 total yards per game (72nd-ranked).

Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: ABC

City: Austin, Texas

Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Texas vs. Texas Tech Key Statistics

Texas Texas Tech 454.3 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.1 (53rd) 336.9 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.6 (68th) 178 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.9 (51st) 276.3 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.2 (58th) 14 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (93rd) 18 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (101st)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has compiled 2,513 yards (228.5 ypg) on 196-of-279 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has racked up 1,138 yards on 186 carries while finding paydirt 10 times. He's also caught 25 passes for 286 yards (26 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

CJ Baxter has carried the ball 108 times for 508 yards (46.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's leads his squad with 834 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 63 catches (out of 98 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has caught 43 passes for 669 yards (60.8 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' 28 catches have turned into 457 yards and one touchdown.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Behren Morton has racked up 1,410 yards on 63.3% passing while recording 12 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Tahj Brooks has rushed 250 times for 1,352 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Cam'Ron Valdez has racked up 228 yards on 35 carries with one touchdown.

Xavier White has totaled 31 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 470 (42.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 47 times and has one touchdown.

Jerand Bradley has put together a 431-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 36 passes on 72 targets.

Myles Price has racked up 410 reciving yards (37.3 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

