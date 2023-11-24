Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (10-1) when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5) on Friday, November 24, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 rivals at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Texas is favored by two touchdowns. The contest has a point total set at 52.5.

Texas owns the 38th-ranked defense this season (336.9 yards allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 15th-best with a tally of 454.3 yards per game. Texas Tech is accumulating 28.6 points per contest on offense this season (60th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 24.3 points per game (56th-ranked) on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech vs. Texas Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Texas vs Texas Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas -14 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 -650 +450

Looking to place a bet on Texas Tech vs. Texas? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Texas Tech Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Red Raiders are gaining 395.3 yards per game (-45-worst in college football) and conceding 422 (23rd-worst), placing them among the worst teams in both categories.

The Red Raiders are scoring 25 points per game in their past three games (-11-worst in college football), and giving up 21.3 per game (83rd).

Texas Tech is 90th in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (238 per game), and -57-worst in passing yards allowed (246.3).

The Red Raiders are accumulating 157.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (23rd-worst in college football), and giving up 175.7 per game (-40-worst).

The Red Raiders have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall in their last three contests.

In its past three games, Texas Tech has hit the over once.

Week 13 Big 12 Betting Trends

Texas Tech Betting Records & Stats

So far this year, Texas Tech has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

In Texas Tech's 10 games with a set total, four have hit the over (40%).

Texas Tech has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

Texas Tech has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +450 moneyline set for this game.

Bet on Texas Tech to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Behren Morton has thrown for 1,410 yards on 63.3% passing while recording 12 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tahj Brooks, has carried the ball 250 times for 1,352 yards (122.9 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Cam'Ron Valdez has compiled 228 yards on 35 carries with one touchdown.

Xavier White has totaled 31 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 470 (42.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 47 times and has one touchdown.

Jerand Bradley has put up a 431-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 36 passes on 72 targets.

Myles Price's 60 targets have resulted in 43 catches for 410 yards and five touchdowns.

Steve Linton leads the team with three sacks, and also has two TFL and 20 tackles.

Ben Roberts, Texas Tech's top tackler, has 78 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Dadrion Taylor has picked off a team-high four passes. He also has 59 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and six passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.