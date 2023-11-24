The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (10-1) meet a fellow Big 12 opponent when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas ranks 29th in points scored this year (33.1 points per game), but has been playing really well on defense, ranking 16th-best in the FBS with 18.2 points allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Texas Tech is generating 28.6 points per contest (60th-ranked). It ranks 56th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (24.3 points allowed per game).

For more specifics of this contest, including where and how to watch on ABC, continue reading.

Texas Tech vs. Texas Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Texas Tech vs. Texas Key Statistics

Texas Tech Texas 404.1 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454.3 (16th) 381.6 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.9 (38th) 170.9 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178 (41st) 233.2 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.3 (28th) 18 (93rd) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (50th) 12 (101st) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (29th)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Behren Morton has recored 1,410 passing yards, or 128.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.3% of his passes and has recorded 12 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Tahj Brooks is his team's leading rusher with 250 carries for 1,352 yards, or 122.9 per game. He's found paydirt nine times on the ground, as well.

Cam'Ron Valdez has collected 228 yards (on 35 carries) with one touchdown.

Xavier White's 470 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 31 catches on 47 targets with one touchdown.

Jerand Bradley has totaled 431 receiving yards (39.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 36 receptions.

Myles Price's 60 targets have resulted in 43 catches for 410 yards and five touchdowns.

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has 2,513 pass yards for Texas, completing 70.3% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has 1,138 rushing yards on 186 carries with 10 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 25 catches for 286 yards (26 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

CJ Baxter has been handed the ball 108 times this year and racked up 508 yards (46.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's team-leading 834 yards as a receiver have come on 63 catches (out of 98 targets) with four touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has caught 43 passes for 669 yards (60.8 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has been the target of 46 passes and compiled 28 catches for 457 yards, an average of 41.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

