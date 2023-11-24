The Michigan Wolverines (4-2) are favored by 2.5 points against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPNU. The over/under for the matchup is set at 141.5.

Texas Tech vs. Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan -2.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Texas Tech and its opponents have scored more than 141.5 combined points once this season.

The average total for Texas Tech's games this season is 130 points, 11.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Texas Tech are 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Texas Tech was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Red Raiders have entered two games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 1-1 in those contests.

Texas Tech has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Michigan Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan 4 80% 86 154.6 75.3 136.7 152.5 Texas Tech 1 25% 68.6 154.6 61.4 136.7 132.5

Additional Texas Tech Insights & Trends

The Red Raiders put up an average of 68.6 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 75.3 the Wolverines allow.

Texas Tech vs. Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan 3-2-0 2-1 4-1-0 Texas Tech 1-3-0 0-1 1-3-0

Texas Tech vs. Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan Texas Tech 13-4 Home Record 11-6 3-8 Away Record 3-7 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 76.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

