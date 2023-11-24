The Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1) play the Michigan Wolverines (4-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Imperial Arena. This contest will start at 6:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Texas Tech vs. Michigan Game Information

Texas Tech Players to Watch

  • Dug McDaniel: 19.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Olivier Nkamhoua: 17.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Nimari Burnett: 10.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Terrance Williams II: 11.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tarris Reed, Jr.: 8.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

Michigan Players to Watch

Texas Tech vs. Michigan Stat Comparison

Michigan Rank Michigan AVG Texas Tech AVG Texas Tech Rank
34th 86.0 Points Scored 68.6 281st
273rd 75.3 Points Allowed 61.4 32nd
132nd 34.8 Rebounds 34.4 147th
128th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 9.2 191st
44th 9.5 3pt Made 7.0 212th
69th 16.0 Assists 12.0 249th
227th 12.7 Turnovers 12.6 217th

