The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) at 11:00 AM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN2

Texas A&M Stats Insights

Texas A&M has put together a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.5% from the field.

The Aggies are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 114th.

The Aggies average 12.1 more points per game (78.6) than the Owls allow (66.5).

When it scores more than 66.5 points, Texas A&M is 5-0.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M scored fewer points at home (73.1 per game) than on the road (73.7) last season.

In 2022-23, the Aggies allowed 6.5 fewer points per game at home (60.5) than away (67.0).

Texas A&M made the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.0%) than away (33.0%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule