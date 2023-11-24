The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This game is at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.

Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

In games Texas A&M shoots better than 42.5% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Aggies are the 18th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls rank 101st.

The 78.6 points per game the Aggies score are 12.1 more points than the Owls allow (66.5).

Texas A&M has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 66.5 points.

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls shot at a 46.6% rate from the field last season, 5.9 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies averaged.

Last season, Florida Atlantic had a 25-2 record in games the team collectively shot over 40.7% from the field.

The Owls were the 13th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Aggies finished 19th.

The Owls' 77.8 points per game last year were 11.3 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies gave up to opponents.

Florida Atlantic went 19-0 last season when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M posted 73.1 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it performed better on offense, averaging 73.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Aggies gave up 60.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 67.

At home, Texas A&M drained the same number of threes per game as away from home (6.3). Meanwhile, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to on the road (33%).

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Florida Atlantic scored 82.1 points per game last season, 6.2 more than it averaged on the road (75.9).

At home, the Owls gave up 64.2 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 67.5.

Beyond the arc, Florida Atlantic knocked down fewer treys away (9.9 per game) than at home (10.4) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (38%) than at home (37.7%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 @ SMU W 79-66 Moody Coliseum 11/17/2023 Oral Roberts W 74-66 Reed Arena 11/23/2023 Penn State W 89-77 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/24/2023 Florida Atlantic - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/29/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena 12/6/2023 DePaul - Reed Arena

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule