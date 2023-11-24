The No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners (9-2) are major, 10.5-point favorites at home versus the TCU Horned Frogs (5-6) on Friday, November 24, 2023. Each squad features a high-powered pass attack, with the Sooners seventh in passing yards per contest, and the Horned Frogs ninth. The over/under is set at 63.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Oklahoma vs. TCU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

TCU vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

TCU vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

TCU has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Horned Frogs have won their only game this year when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Oklahoma is 7-4-0 ATS this season.

The Sooners have an ATS record of 6-2 when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season.

TCU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

