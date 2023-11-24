TCU vs. Oklahoma: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
The No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners (9-2) are major, 10.5-point favorites at home versus the TCU Horned Frogs (5-6) on Friday, November 24, 2023. Each squad features a high-powered pass attack, with the Sooners seventh in passing yards per contest, and the Horned Frogs ninth. The over/under is set at 63.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Oklahoma vs. TCU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
TCU vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
TCU vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|TCU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma (-10.5)
|63.5
|-500
|+375
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma (-11.5)
|63.5
|-465
|+350
TCU vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- TCU has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Horned Frogs have won their only game this year when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
- Oklahoma is 7-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Sooners have an ATS record of 6-2 when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season.
TCU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
