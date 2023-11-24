The No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners (9-2) host a Big 12 battle against the TCU Horned Frogs (5-6) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Offensively, Oklahoma has been a top-25 unit, ranking fourth-best in the FBS by totaling 40.8 points per game. The Sooners rank 30th on defense (20.2 points allowed per game). TCU's defense ranks 88th in the FBS with 390.3 total yards allowed per game, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 14th-best by racking up 461.4 total yards per contest.

We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on FOX.

TCU vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

TCU vs. Oklahoma Key Statistics

TCU Oklahoma 461.4 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 492.9 (8th) 390.3 (84th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.4 (66th) 152.1 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.2 (39th) 309.3 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.7 (7th) 18 (93rd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (30th) 10 (120th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (2nd)

TCU Stats Leaders

Josh Hoover has put up 1,866 passing yards, or 169.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.9% of his passes and has thrown 11 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Emani Bailey, has carried the ball 202 times for 1,059 yards (96.3 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Chandler Morris has rushed for 249 yards on 45 carries with three touchdowns.

Savion Williams' 525 receiving yards (47.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 38 receptions on 60 targets with four touchdowns.

John Paul Richardson has 42 receptions (on 66 targets) for a total of 502 yards (45.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jared Wiley has racked up 490 reciving yards (44.5 ypg) and six touchdowns this season.

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has 3,260 yards passing for Oklahoma, completing 69.9% of his passes and recording 27 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 337 rushing yards (30.6 ypg) on 86 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Gavin Sawchuk has 480 rushing yards on 83 carries with five touchdowns.

Tawee Walker has been handed the ball 90 times this year and racked up 467 yards (42.5 per game) with six touchdowns.

Drake Stoops' 755 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 84 times and has totaled 66 catches and nine touchdowns.

Jalil Farooq has hauled in 40 receptions totaling 630 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Nic Anderson has been the target of 45 passes and hauled in 27 grabs for 628 yards, an average of 57.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone nine times through the air this season.

