The Houston Rockets, with Tari Eason, face off versus the Denver Nuggets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Eason, in his last game, had six points in a 111-91 win over the Grizzlies.

With prop bets available for Eason, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Tari Eason Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 6.5 6.5 Rebounds 5.5 6.0 Assists -- 1.0 PRA -- 13.5 PR -- 12.5



Tari Eason Insights vs. the Nuggets

Eason is responsible for taking 3.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.2 per game.

Eason's opponents, the Nuggets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 99.6 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 100.1 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

Allowing 108.8 points per contest, the Nuggets are the seventh-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Nuggets have conceded 42.3 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets have conceded 24.6 per game, sixth in the league.

Tari Eason vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 16 8 3 2 2 0 1

