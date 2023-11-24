Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Stephenville High School vs. Celina High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
We have an intriguing high school matchup in Mansfield, TX on Friday, November 24 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Celina High School hosting Stephenville High School.
Stephenville vs. Celina Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Collin County Games This Week
Frisco High School at Wichita Falls High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Mineral Wells, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lovejoy High School at Texas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Longview , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Anna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Crowley High School at Prosper High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy High School at Allen High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Abilene, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
