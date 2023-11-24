Stars vs. Flames Injury Report Today - November 24
Heading into their Friday, November 24 game against the Calgary Flames (7-9-3) at American Airlines Center, which begins at 8:30 PM ET, the Dallas Stars (12-4-2) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Craig Smith
|C
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Oliver Kylington
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jakob Pelletier
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
|Connor Zary
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Kevin Rooney
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
Stars vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Stars Season Insights
- The Stars' 61 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.
- Its +12 goal differential is the seventh-best in the league.
Flames Season Insights
- The Flames have 54 goals this season (2.8 per game), 23rd in the league.
- Calgary's total of 64 goals given up (3.4 per game) ranks 24th in the league.
- They have the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -10.
Stars vs. Flames Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-175)
|Flames (+145)
|6
