Heading into their Friday, November 24 game against the Calgary Flames (7-9-3) at American Airlines Center, which begins at 8:30 PM ET, the Dallas Stars (12-4-2) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Craig Smith C Questionable Illness Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Oliver Kylington D Out Undisclosed Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder Connor Zary C Questionable Lower Body Kevin Rooney C Out Shoulder

Stars vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW

Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

Stars Season Insights

The Stars' 61 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.

Its +12 goal differential is the seventh-best in the league.

Flames Season Insights

The Flames have 54 goals this season (2.8 per game), 23rd in the league.

Calgary's total of 64 goals given up (3.4 per game) ranks 24th in the league.

They have the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -10.

Stars vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-175) Flames (+145) 6

