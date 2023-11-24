Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Somervell County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Somervell County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Somervell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Glen Rose High School at Seminole High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Abilene , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
