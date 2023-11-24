Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Shelby County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Shelby County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Timpson High School at Honey Grove High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Athens, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tenaha High School at Lovelady High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Henderson, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
